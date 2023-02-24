UrduPoint.com

World Must Stop India From Use Of Rape As Weapon Against Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 05:20 PM

World must stop India from use of rape as weapon against Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :International Community should commit to end India's use of sexual violence as a weapon of war in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said experts in a roundtable debate in line of Kashmiri Women's Resistance Day.

Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK) and Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolutions (IICR) organized a roundtable debate titled Targeting Vulnerable Groups as a Weapon of War: India's Abuse and Impunity in Kashmir.

Every year on 23 February Kashmiris throughout the world along with the survivors of Kunan Poshpora mass rape in IIOJK organize acts of resistance, remembering, and contemplating in commemoration of the horrific rape and torture of women in twin villagers in district Kupwara, north of Kashmir.

The survivors of these atrocities continue to fight for justice and recognition even in the face of overwhelming odds. The fact that they are still seeking legal recourse is a testament to the power of the law as a form of archiving memory, as well as to their own resilience and determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussain Malik highlighted the issues of Kashmiri women and expressed that the women in Kashmir are living under constant fear. Despite the threat of being abused or humiliated, they are playing an important role in the freedom struggle of Kashmir. There is a huge number of Kashmiri women living in refugee camps in Azad Kashmir who have faced the worst kind of abuse by Indian occupational forces.

We must present those cases at international forums and make joint petitions and educate people.

Political Assistant to Ex-Chief Minister Punjab on Human Rights Ms Urooj Raza Sayyami said that India is illegally using weapons and violating the human rights in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. People are not aware of the situation at all because of the silence of Media. She stated that media and international organizations must come forward and full fill their duty.

Lecturer, International Relations at Riphah International University Dr. Waleed Rasool expressed serious concern about the flaws in international laws and the silence of Muslim states particularly the signatories of UN and UDHR.

Professor at the Department of Defense and Strategic Studies Quaid e Azam University Islamabad Dr. Salma Malik highlighted the rape cases of Kashmiri women committed by Indian occupational forces especially the Asiya and Nelofar case, Asifa case and many other cases.

She further emphasized the need of world's commitment to end the Indian's use of sexual violence as a weapon of war, as well as greater accountability for those who have committed such acts.

At the conclusion of the working session of the Round Table Conference, an exhaustive factsheet report by Legal Forum for Kashmir titled "The Great Land-Grab: Disempowering People in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" was also launched. The factsheet report exposes India's systematic settler colonial program in IIOJK on the lines of Israeli model in Palestine.

Related Topics

India Islamabad World United Nations Palestine Punjab Quaid E Azam Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Women Riphah International University Muslim Media All Refugee Weapon

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Remaining matches likely to be shifted ..

HBL PSL 8: Remaining matches likely to be shifted to Karachi

4 minutes ago
 US reiterates commitment to strengthen ties with P ..

US reiterates commitment to strengthen ties with Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up ‘Paper One Show’ ..

Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up ‘Paper One Show’ on high note, 60% more partici ..

52 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, e ..

Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, eTicketing System for events

52 minutes ago
 Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

52 minutes ago
 DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and I ..

DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and Innovation Grant

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.