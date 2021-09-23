UrduPoint.com

World Must Support Large Afghan Refugee Hosting Countries: Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:36 PM

World must support large Afghan refugee hosting countries: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said the world community must provide support to the large Afghan refugee hosting countries in line with the principle of international responsibility and burden sharing

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said the world community must provide support to the large Afghan refugee hosting countries in line with the principle of international responsibility and burden sharing.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer, underscored the importance of economic stability for consolidating peace and sustainable development in Afghanistan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly here.

The foreign minister appreciated the efforts of ICRC in providing humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people in challenging and complex situations and for upholding the principles of international humanitarian law.

He stressed the importance of the international community's earnest engagement with Afghanistan and provision of necessary humanitarian and development assistance to the Afghan people.

Qureshi outlined the contributions made by Pakistan towards the mitigation of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, especially through its support for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor and provision of in-kind assistance comprising food and medicines.

The ICRC president briefed the foreign minister on his recent visit to Afghanistan and shared his assessment of the ground situation and the urgent humanitarian needs of Afghan people.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Afghanistan World United Nations Visit Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

22 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.