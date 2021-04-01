UrduPoint.com
World Must Support Pakistan To Control Climate Change: Malik Amin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:13 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday said the responsible world should support Pakistan by financially and technologically to control the climate change mitigation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken solid steps and massively contributed to successful cope the climate change challenges.

He said the country's leadership efforts regarding the climate change were highly acknowledged by the United Nation, World Economic Forum and other international organizations.

When the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power, he said that it had launched tree plantation campaign to keep an atmosphere and environment clean and green.

He said Pakistan wanted to be a part or contributing for solution of the issue as UN Environment Programme (UNEP) considered the country as a host for World Environment Day 2021.

