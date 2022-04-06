World must take notice of hostile conditions for minorities in India: Agha Moosvi

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), senior APHC leader Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has condemned the ban on meat selling in some Indian states, saying that efforts are being made to implement the RSS agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), senior APHC leader Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has condemned the ban on meat selling in some Indian states, saying that efforts are being made to implement the RSS agenda.

Agha Moosvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that goats and sheep are not sacred animals like cow then why there is ban on mutton and meat.

He said that the BJP government was cultivating its political interests by giving priority to Hindutva in all matters, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He appealed to the international community to take stern notice of the efforts being made to create a hostile atmosphere for minorities in India who are becoming more and more insecure.

He deplored that many BJP leaders were openly declaring war on Muslims at Hindu gatherings where Hindu majority community was being encouraged to carry out massacre of Muslims in India.