UrduPoint.com

World Must Take Notice Of Hostile Conditions For Minorities In India: Agha Moosvi

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 10:47 PM

World must take notice of hostile conditions for minorities in India: Agha Moosvi

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), senior APHC leader Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has condemned the ban on meat selling in some Indian states, saying that efforts are being made to implement the RSS agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), senior APHC leader Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has condemned the ban on meat selling in some Indian states, saying that efforts are being made to implement the RSS agenda.

Agha Moosvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that goats and sheep are not sacred animals like cow then why there is ban on mutton and meat.

He said that the BJP government was cultivating its political interests by giving priority to Hindutva in all matters, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He appealed to the international community to take stern notice of the efforts being made to create a hostile atmosphere for minorities in India who are becoming more and more insecure.

He deplored that many BJP leaders were openly declaring war on Muslims at Hindu gatherings where Hindu majority community was being encouraged to carry out massacre of Muslims in India.

Related Topics

India Jammu Srinagar Muslim Media All Government

Recent Stories

US Offers Up to $5Mln For Information Leading to A ..

US Offers Up to $5Mln For Information Leading to Arrest of Semion Mogilevich - S ..

39 minutes ago
 Ex-Prime Minister of Guinea Arrested for Embezzlem ..

Ex-Prime Minister of Guinea Arrested for Embezzlement - Reports

39 minutes ago
 UN Agency Says Over 1,500 Civilians Killed, 2,200 ..

UN Agency Says Over 1,500 Civilians Killed, 2,200 Injured in Ukraine Since Febru ..

43 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Sanctions Lucky to Wipe Out Last 15 ..

Biden Says US Sanctions Lucky to Wipe Out Last 15 Years of Russia's Economic Gai ..

43 minutes ago
 US, Allies to Continue Ratcheting Up Economic Cost ..

US, Allies to Continue Ratcheting Up Economic Costs on Russia, Increase Isolatio ..

43 minutes ago
 Bridges blown up as Ukraine braces for Donbas assa ..

Bridges blown up as Ukraine braces for Donbas assault

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.