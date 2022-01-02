(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said minorities in India are suffering continuous atrocities at the hands of Narendra Modi government and the world must take notice of it.

He was addressing a seminar on atrocities against minorities in India, organised in collaboration with the United Ulema Council and Interfaith Harmony Council, here on Sunday. He said that islam protects the rights of minorities and delivers a message of peace, love and harmony. The burning of churches or demolishing of mosques was a crime and the world should take notice of Modi's atrocities, he demanded.

The special representative stressed that perpetrators of the Sialkot tragedy would be brought to justice through speedy trial.

He lauded the efforts of leaders of all religions and schools of thought regarding great religious harmony in Pakistan and commended the performance of security forces, police and other law-enforcement agencies.

Regarding school curriculum, he said equality, peace and promotion of tolerance must be made possible at all levels, adding that various measures had been taken to end extremism.

Christian scholar Bishop Dr Azad Marshall presided over the seminar while Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, Muslim scholars of different schools of thought and representatives of Hindu, Sikh and Christian communities attended the event.

At the end, they offered Fateha for senior reporter of APP and council member of Lahore Press Club Fawad Azam Awan, who died in a road accident the other day.