UrduPoint.com

World Must Take Notice Of Modi's Atrocities Against Minorities In India: Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2022 | 06:50 PM

World must take notice of Modi's atrocities against minorities in India: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said minorities in India are suffering continuous atrocities at the hands of Narendra Modi government and the world must take notice of it.

He was addressing a seminar on atrocities against minorities in India, organised in collaboration with the United Ulema Council and Interfaith Harmony Council, here on Sunday. He said that islam protects the rights of minorities and delivers a message of peace, love and harmony. The burning of churches or demolishing of mosques was a crime and the world should take notice of Modi's atrocities, he demanded.

The special representative stressed that perpetrators of the Sialkot tragedy would be brought to justice through speedy trial.

He lauded the efforts of leaders of all religions and schools of thought regarding great religious harmony in Pakistan and commended the performance of security forces, police and other law-enforcement agencies.

Regarding school curriculum, he said equality, peace and promotion of tolerance must be made possible at all levels, adding that various measures had been taken to end extremism.

Christian scholar Bishop Dr Azad Marshall presided over the seminar while Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, Muslim scholars of different schools of thought and representatives of Hindu, Sikh and Christian communities attended the event.

At the end, they offered Fateha for senior reporter of APP and council member of Lahore Press Club Fawad Azam Awan, who died in a road accident the other day.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Prime Minister World Police Minority Narendra Modi Died Road Accident Bishop Sialkot Sunday Muslim Christian Event All Government Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

19 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

19 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.