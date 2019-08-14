UrduPoint.com
World Must Use Influence To Stop India From State-terrorism In IoJK: Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has urged the world to use its influence to globally pressurize India to stop Indian state-terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated this while addressing the participants of an Awards Distribution Ceremony held at a local marquee in Sialkot here Wednesday. He urged the world for ensuring the early peaceful solution to the burning Kashmir Dispute as per the aspirations of the oppressed people of the Held Valley.

He said that the sun of freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke will rise soon. He expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Usman Dar said that the larger scale mounting human rights violations, genocide, custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiri people and state terrorism in Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

He said these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq strongly criticized the prevailing larger scale violation of human rights by the occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley. He added that the freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Ikhlaq Ahmed, Vice Chairman Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Big (retd) Muhammad Aslam Ghuman and local PTI leaders including Ch. Ghulam Abbas also attended.

