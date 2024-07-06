Open Menu

World Mutual Aid Day: Cooperative Institutions Being Activated, Says CM

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM

World Mutual Aid Day: cooperative institutions being activated, says CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the Punjab government is taking steps to activate and mobilise cooperative institutions.

In her message on the World Mutual Aid Day, she said the purpose of mutual aid was to distribute resources equally among people. It was desired that the cooperatives should make their role exemplary throughout the province, she added.

CM Maryam said mutual aid institutions could contribute to social, economic and environmental welfare, adding that for joint use of resources, mutual aid institutions could provide loans, agricultural equipment and marketing services.

The CM said cooperative society ensures elimination of inequality, adding that mutual aid societies could help rehabilitate and reconstruct society by optimal utilisation of resources. She prayed for the success of the cooperative institutions and the workers associated with them.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab

Recent Stories

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

1 hour ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

18 hours ago
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

21 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

21 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

23 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan