World Mutual Aid Day: Cooperative Institutions Being Activated, Says CM
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the Punjab government is taking steps to activate and mobilise cooperative institutions.
In her message on the World Mutual Aid Day, she said the purpose of mutual aid was to distribute resources equally among people. It was desired that the cooperatives should make their role exemplary throughout the province, she added.
CM Maryam said mutual aid institutions could contribute to social, economic and environmental welfare, adding that for joint use of resources, mutual aid institutions could provide loans, agricultural equipment and marketing services.
The CM said cooperative society ensures elimination of inequality, adding that mutual aid societies could help rehabilitate and reconstruct society by optimal utilisation of resources. She prayed for the success of the cooperative institutions and the workers associated with them.
