World needs climate finance alliance to cope with future climate catastrophes: Sherry Rehman

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said the world needed a climate finance alliance to deal with the future tsunami of environmental disasters.

Speaking at the 27th meeting of the conference of parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) Forum on Climate Change in the Asia-Pacific Region of the United Nations, the Minister demanded that a public and private financing system should be created at the forum to assist worst impacted countries due to environmental degradation for enhancing climate resilience and preparedness.

Senator Rehman said climate change events were on the rise in the Asia-Pacific region, adding, "This is a period of much-needed adaptation for us." The Minister underscored that the concern was how the world would protect its societies from the climate emergency. "We are at ground zero of climate stress," Sherry Rehman said.

The Living Indus initiative involved projects that would reduce carbon emissions whereas the project's objectives included ecosystem restoration, river protection and a resilient future, she said.