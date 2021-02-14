World needs to explore economic potential of digitization: EU Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :European Union Ambassador to Pakistan, Androulla Kaminara Sunday said that the world needed to explore economic potential of digitization as it had changed the working of the Global system due to its multi-dimensional impacts, including time efficiency and accuracy.

She said digitization and Artificial Intelligence (AI) had changed the world pattern of working and it was more importance of using technology for people to create a fair and competitive economy, as well as an open,democratic and sustainable society.

She expressed these views with APP's journalist after a webinar convened by the Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan aimed at to showcase European policy initiatives on Digitization and to discuss the challenges and potential of the digital economy in Pakistan.

She said that digital transformation for economic growth and recovery required close collaboration, shared learning and exploring opportunities to work together on areas such as health, governance and satellite mapping.

Androulla Kaminara underlined the need for regulation of the digital space to ensure respect for human rights, including the right to privacy and freedom of speech and safety of vulnerable groups such as women and children.

Sharing details of the webinar, she said it was an attempt to start a continuous process of sharing best practices and legislative approaches between the EU and Pakistan, which could create opportunities for dialogue, partnerships and investments promoting regional and global connectivity.

Replying to a question, she said the Covid19 pandemic was accelerating the digital transformation and also exposing its challenges, the webinar was a timely opportunity to share experiences and expertise.

She also highlighted how digitalisation had impacted infrastructure, education and social systems in EU Member States and its partner countries and offered examples of potential venues for cooperation.