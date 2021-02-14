UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Needs To Explore Economic Potential Of Digitization: EU Envoy

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

World needs to explore economic potential of digitization: EU Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :European Union Ambassador to Pakistan, Androulla Kaminara Sunday said that the world needed to explore economic potential of digitization as it had changed the working of the Global system due to its multi-dimensional impacts, including time efficiency and accuracy.

She said digitization and Artificial Intelligence (AI) had changed the world pattern of working and it was more importance of using technology for people to create a fair and competitive economy, as well as an open,democratic and sustainable society.

She expressed these views with APP's journalist after a webinar convened by the Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan aimed at to showcase European policy initiatives on Digitization and to discuss the challenges and potential of the digital economy in Pakistan.

She said that digital transformation for economic growth and recovery required close collaboration, shared learning and exploring opportunities to work together on areas such as health, governance and satellite mapping.

Androulla Kaminara underlined the need for regulation of the digital space to ensure respect for human rights, including the right to privacy and freedom of speech and safety of vulnerable groups such as women and children.

Sharing details of the webinar, she said it was an attempt to start a continuous process of sharing best practices and legislative approaches between the EU and Pakistan, which could create opportunities for dialogue, partnerships and investments promoting regional and global connectivity.

Replying to a question, she said the Covid19 pandemic was accelerating the digital transformation and also exposing its challenges, the webinar was a timely opportunity to share experiences and expertise.

She also highlighted how digitalisation had impacted infrastructure, education and social systems in EU Member States and its partner countries and offered examples of potential venues for cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Education European Union Women Sunday Share Best

Recent Stories

40 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Italy&#039;s new Prime Mi ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 3,167 new COVID-19 cases, 5,059 reco ..

1 hour ago

All schools, nurseries in Umm Al Qaiwain shift to ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-related restrictions fo ..

2 hours ago

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.