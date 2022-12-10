UrduPoint.com

World Needs To Realize Peace Links With Resolution Of Kashmir Despite: Mushaal Mullick

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 04:40 PM

World needs to realize peace links with resolution of Kashmir despite: Mushaal Mullick

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization and wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, on Saturday said the international community had to understand that peace was not possible in the region without the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

She was addressing a ceremony organized by the Islamabad Bar Council in connection with World Human Rights Day. The event was also attended by office bearers of bar councils and a large number of lawyers.

Referring to the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), she said there was a region in the world where humans were being treated worse than animals.

Mushaal said pellet guns, which were prohibited to be used even on animals, were also used on Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

She said the United Nations emphasized human rights worldwide but, unfortunately, it was completely silent on the violation of human rights in the IIOJK. Disrespecting women in occupied Kashmir was a daily practice of the Indian army, she added.

Mushaal said humanity was being humiliated in occupied Kashmir for decades as millions of Kashmiris had been martyred by the Indian army, and IIOJK had turned into the biggest prison in the world.

She said thousands of women had been widowed and children became orphans due to the atrocities of Indian forces in the region.

India was changing the population ratio in the IIOJK and Kashmiris were being robbed of their land to make them financially weak, she added.

