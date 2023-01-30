World Neglected Tropical Disease Day Observed

Like other parts of the globe, World Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) Day was also observed in Pakistan on Monday with a pledge to focus on this missing area to control many health problems and diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) Day was also observed in Pakistan on Monday with a pledge to focus on this missing area to control many health problems and diseases.

Various activities were arranged by public and private health organizations on the importance of the day, which was observed with the theme "Act now. Act together. Invest in neglected tropical diseases".

The World Health Assembly (WHA) recognizes 30 January as World Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) Day. On the occasion WHO urged more partners and donors to come forward and fill existing gaps that hinder the full-scale implementation of World Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) activities at global and local levels.

WHO is calling on everybody, including leaders and communities, to confront the inequalities that drive NTDs and to make bold, sustainable investments to free the world's most vulnerable communities affected by NTDs from a vicious cycle of disease and poverty.

Most NTD programmes depend on several medicines to scale up interventions for the control, elimination, and eradication of these diseases including antibiotics or antimicrobials.

Antimicrobials are part of the arsenal that the NTD community has at its disposal to save lives. These are critical in many ways to treat both common and more serious infections. However, whenever antimicrobials are used, they have the potential to cause side effects and contribute to various types of resistance and today this constitutes a potential threat to public health.