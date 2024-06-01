World No Tobacco Day 2024 Celebrated
Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Blue Veins, a local NGO working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, celebrated World No Tobacco Day here on Saturday.
The event highlighted the dangers of tobacco use and the urgent need to protect young people from tobacco industry interference.
This year’s theme, 'Protecting Children From Tobacco Industry Interference', underscored the importance of safeguarding youth from harmful products and called on the tobacco industry to cease targeting them.
World No Tobacco Day, created by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1987, aims to prevent tobacco-related deaths and diseases.
According to WHO, tobacco kills over eight million people annually, including 1.3 million non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke.
Tobacco use is linked to numerous serious health conditions, from lung cancer to reproductive issues, significantly impacting cardiovascular health.
The event was well-attended, drawing participation from civil society organisations, academia, the Police department, the trader association, the Health Department, the Right to Information and Right to Services Commission, students, doctors, public health experts, religious leaders and others.
Qamar Naseem, Program Manager of Blue Veins, said, "Protecting our children from the predatory tactics of the tobacco industry is important. We must stand united to ensure a healthier future for our youth.
"
Zainab Naqvi, Assistant Commissioner and focal person on tobacco control, added, "The health of our young population is paramount. We are committed to implementing stringent measures to prevent the tobacco industry from exploiting our children."
Ajmal Shah, Project Coordinator of the Tobacco Control Cell, remarked, "Collaboration across sectors is key to effective tobacco control. We will continue to work together to reduce tobacco consumption and its devastating health impacts."
Laiaba Youszai, a youth activist, Dr. Hassan Takkar, a child rights activist, and Dr. Ehtisham from Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) presented.
They highlighted the negative impacts of tobacco on youth, women, and public health, emphasizing the need for continued advocacy and education.
The organizers and participants of the World No Tobacco Day event in Peshawar highly appreciated the efforts of the KP Health Department and the provincial government towards tobacco control.
Their collaborative efforts have significantly contributed to raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and implementing effective measures to protect public health.
The support from the health department and government has been instrumental in advancing tobacco control initiatives and safeguarding the well-being of the population, especially the youth.
Recent Stories
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP visits Hazrat Data Ajmeri3 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of development projects13 minutes ago
-
PPP leader for political harmony32 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead allegedly by her husband33 minutes ago
-
'Pakistan has over 29 mln smokers': Health Expert33 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city43 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 285,000 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
PFA discards 620 liters of substandard milk1 hour ago
-
Desilting of major drains launched in DI Khan2 hours ago
-
Elderly man killed in road accident2 hours ago
-
Rubaba emphasises to support women entrepreneurs to create inclusive business environment12 hours ago
-
Reliable energy to save 175,000 lives, boost Pakistan's economy: UNICEF12 hours ago