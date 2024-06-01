World No Tobacco Day 2024 celebrated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Blue Veins, a local NGO working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, celebrated World No Tobacco Day here on Saturday.

The event highlighted the dangers of tobacco use and the urgent need to protect young people from tobacco industry interference.

This year’s theme, 'Protecting Children From Tobacco Industry Interference', underscored the importance of safeguarding youth from harmful products and called on the tobacco industry to cease targeting them.

World No Tobacco Day, created by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1987, aims to prevent tobacco-related deaths and diseases.

According to WHO, tobacco kills over eight million people annually, including 1.3 million non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke.

Tobacco use is linked to numerous serious health conditions, from lung cancer to reproductive issues, significantly impacting cardiovascular health.

The event was well-attended, drawing participation from civil society organisations, academia, the Police department, the trader association, the Health Department, the Right to Information and Right to Services Commission, students, doctors, public health experts, religious leaders and others.

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager of Blue Veins, said, "Protecting our children from the predatory tactics of the tobacco industry is important. We must stand united to ensure a healthier future for our youth.

"

Zainab Naqvi, Assistant Commissioner and focal person on tobacco control, added, "The health of our young population is paramount. We are committed to implementing stringent measures to prevent the tobacco industry from exploiting our children."

Ajmal Shah, Project Coordinator of the Tobacco Control Cell, remarked, "Collaboration across sectors is key to effective tobacco control. We will continue to work together to reduce tobacco consumption and its devastating health impacts."

Laiaba Youszai, a youth activist, Dr. Hassan Takkar, a child rights activist, and Dr. Ehtisham from Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) presented.

They highlighted the negative impacts of tobacco on youth, women, and public health, emphasizing the need for continued advocacy and education.

The organizers and participants of the World No Tobacco Day event in Peshawar highly appreciated the efforts of the KP Health Department and the provincial government towards tobacco control.

Their collaborative efforts have significantly contributed to raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and implementing effective measures to protect public health.

The support from the health department and government has been instrumental in advancing tobacco control initiatives and safeguarding the well-being of the population, especially the youth.