World No Tobacco Day Marked In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:20 PM

World No Tobacco Day marked in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :An awareness walk and seminar was organised by the Health Department Kasur here on Monday to mark the "World No Tobacco Day".

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Javed Iqbal, DDHO Dr Mansoor Ashraf, Dr Zain Mansoor and others participated in the event.

The CEO health said that for good health, daily morning walk and light exercise should be made a habit by citizens and they should have good friends and adopt positive activities.

"Quit smoking, cigarette butts, betel leaf, snuff, etc. On this day, we pledge that we all will play our part in protection of society from the scourge of drugs," he said.

