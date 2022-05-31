World No Tobacco Day observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World No Tobacco Day was also observed in Pakistan on Tuesday to raise awareness among smokers on the hazardous effects of tobacco.

The governmental, non-governmental, and community-based organizations arranged meetings, seminars, webinars, rallies, and displayed posters and banners as part of their awareness campaign in different cities and towns.

On the occasion, more than 50 civil society organizations throughout the country commemorated the World No Tobacco Day to pursue smokers to quit the bad habit.

The theme for this year by the World Health Organization (WHO) is "Protect the environment ". Civil society organizations highlighted this theme as the tobacco industry's production life cycle is affecting the environment of the planet, highlighting that, throughout its lifecycle, tobacco pollutes the planet and damages the health of all people and calling upon the quarters concerned to raise more taxes on cigarettes pack as cigarettes are still much cheaper.

Coalition for Tobacco Control-Pakistan (CTC-PAK), a coalition of more than 50 active civil society organizations and a subsidiary of Society for Alternative Media and Research, also observed the day in its respective work areas.

The tobacco control activists through different activities on the World No Tobacco Day emphasized protecting the earth from the pollution of the tobacco as the industry released 84,000,000 tonnes of CO2 into the air, raising global temperatures, saving forests from them as they chopped 600 billion trees, and 22,000 billion tonnes of water used to make cigarettes.

They also demanded to raise taxes on cigarette packs and urged to stop the tobacco industry's interference in tobacco control policy issues. The activists raised awareness against the use of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products which are equally harmful to health and the environment.

World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) is observed on May 31st every year all over the world as a part of the World Health Organization (WHO) campaign against smoking. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness against the use of tobacco and protect public health.