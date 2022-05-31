UrduPoint.com

World No Tobacco Day Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 07:26 PM

World No Tobacco Day observed

Like other parts of the globe, World No Tobacco Day was also observed in Pakistan on Tuesday to raise awareness among smokers on the hazardous effects of tobacco

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World No Tobacco Day was also observed in Pakistan on Tuesday to raise awareness among smokers on the hazardous effects of tobacco.

The governmental, non-governmental, and community-based organizations arranged meetings, seminars, webinars, rallies, and displayed posters and banners as part of their awareness campaign in different cities and towns.

On the occasion, more than 50 civil society organizations throughout the country commemorated the World No Tobacco Day to pursue smokers to quit the bad habit.

The theme for this year by the World Health Organization (WHO) is "Protect the environment ". Civil society organizations highlighted this theme as the tobacco industry's production life cycle is affecting the environment of the planet, highlighting that, throughout its lifecycle, tobacco pollutes the planet and damages the health of all people and calling upon the quarters concerned to raise more taxes on cigarettes pack as cigarettes are still much cheaper.

Coalition for Tobacco Control-Pakistan (CTC-PAK), a coalition of more than 50 active civil society organizations and a subsidiary of Society for Alternative Media and Research, also observed the day in its respective work areas.

The tobacco control activists through different activities on the World No Tobacco Day emphasized protecting the earth from the pollution of the tobacco as the industry released 84,000,000 tonnes of CO2 into the air, raising global temperatures, saving forests from them as they chopped 600 billion trees, and 22,000 billion tonnes of water used to make cigarettes.

They also demanded to raise taxes on cigarette packs and urged to stop the tobacco industry's interference in tobacco control policy issues. The activists raised awareness against the use of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products which are equally harmful to health and the environment.

World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) is observed on May 31st every year all over the world as a part of the World Health Organization (WHO) campaign against smoking. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness against the use of tobacco and protect public health.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Water Civil Society May Media All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

KU awards 23 MPhil, two PhD degrees in various dis ..

KU awards 23 MPhil, two PhD degrees in various disciplines

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews ongoing tree plantation drive

DC reviews ongoing tree plantation drive

2 minutes ago
 Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb death saddens Saleem Saifu ..

Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb death saddens Saleem Saifullah

2 minutes ago
 KP Ombudsman provides relief to retired school tea ..

KP Ombudsman provides relief to retired school teacher, lecturer

2 minutes ago
 Motorways police started awareness campaign for dr ..

Motorways police started awareness campaign for drivers

3 minutes ago
 US broadcaster Raheela Firdous honored at Arts Cou ..

US broadcaster Raheela Firdous honored at Arts Council

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.