World No Tobacco Day to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :International World No Tobacco Day will be marked on May 31 (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan to draw attention to the health problems that tobacco use can cause.

World No Tobacco Day focuses on informing people about health problems associated with tobacco use.

World No Tobacco Day is a day for people, non-governmental organizations and governments organize various activities including public marches and demonstrations, often with vivid banners.

Advertising campaigns and educational programs. People going into public places to encourage people to stop smoking.

The introduction of bans on smoking in particular places or types of advertising.

Meetings for anti-tobacco campaigners.

Moreover, laws restricting smoking in particular areas may come into effect and wide reaching health campaigns may be launched.

Talking to APP, Cardiologist Dr Amjad Khalid said medical research made it clear that tobacco use increased the likelihood of many illnesses including heart attacks, strokes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), emphysema and many forms of cancer.

He further informed that excessive use of tobacco may impact badly on lungs which leads to several major organs disease. If anyone wants to live healthy life in future so It is imparative to say goodbye to tobacco in normal life.

He said tobacco is a product of the fresh leaves of nicotiana plants.

/395