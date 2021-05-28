World No Tobacco Day to be observed on May 31

(@FahadShabbir)

Like other parts of the globe, World No Tobacco Day will also be observed in Pakistan on May 31

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World No Tobacco Day will also be observed in Pakistan on May 31.

In this connection various events would be held in different cities of Pakistan under strict adherence to corona related SOPs.

Purpose to mark the day was to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use.

The member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) created World No Tobacco Day in 1987 to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic.