World No Tobacco Day To Be Observed On May 31

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :World No Tobacco Day will be observed on Tuesday (May 31) across the globe including Pakistan to draw attention to the health problems that tobacco use can cause.

World No Tobacco Day focuses on informing people about health problems associated with tobacco use.

The Day is for the people, non-governmental organizations and governments to organize various activities to get the people aware of the health problems that tobacco use can cause. These activities include public marches and demonstrations, often with vivid banners advertising campaigns and educational programs.

The people go to the public places to encourage the public to stop smoking with special focus on public awareness about the ban on smoking in particular places or types of advertising besides holding meetings for anti-tobacco campaigners.

Moreover, laws restricting smoking in particular areas may come into effect and wide reaching health campaigns may be launched.

Tobacco is a product of fresh leaves of nicotiana plants. It is used as an aid in spiritual ceremonies and a recreational drug. It originated in the Americas, but was introduced to Europe by Jean Nicot, the French ambassador to Portugal in 1559. It quickly became popular and an important trade crop.

Medical research made it clear during the 1900s that tobacco use increased the likelihood of many illnesses including heart attacks, strokes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), emphysema and many forms of cancer.

