World now acknowledging fascist ideology being imposed in IOJK, India: Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the world was now acknowledging that the anti-democratic and fascist ideology of Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was being imposed in IOJK and in India.

"This is the biggest threat to regional peace and stability," the prime minister said in a tweet while sharing the title page of the British magazine The Economist with a lead article titled "Intolerant India: How Modi is endangering the world's biggest democracy." The prime minister said already eight million Kashmiris and Muslims in India were suffering because of Modi's fascist policies.

In its latest issue, The Economist criticizes the Indian government's citizenship law which made the 200 million Indian Muslims fear of becoming stateless and also sparked widespread protests.

The magazine has also enlisted the article among the most read three articles from the latest issue.