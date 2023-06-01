UrduPoint.com

World Now Acknowledging Pakistani Youth Expertise In IT: IT Minister

Published June 01, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Thursday said that World now acknowledging Pakistani youth expertise in Information Technology and Telecom sector.

"Pakistan's skilled IT experts, time zone, and fluent English speaking with excellent accents have unique importance in Digital World. The World is now openly acknowledging the expertise of Pakistani youth in information technology "The minister expressed these views during meetings with different International delegations on the sidelines of GITEX Africa Digital Summit, and the Global tech exhibition being held in Morocco from May 31 to June 2.

The meetings discussed global challenges including revolutionary initiatives in the IT & Telecom sector by the Government of Pakistan said a news release received here.

The Minister also held an important meeting with Secretary General Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Ms. Deemah Al-Yahya. During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral issues and measure to enhance digital cooperation between the member states of DCO.

Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Saeed Al-Gerghavi also met with IT Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque and discussed investment opportunities in IT and telecom sector in Pakistan.

Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos, Nigeria, also called on Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque.

