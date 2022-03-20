UrduPoint.com

World Nowruz Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2022 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :International Day of Nowruz will be marked on March 21 (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan celebrates the start of the Persian spring festival March 21 every year. It occurs on or around the time of the March equinox.

Nowruz celebrations can include traditional folk dances.

About 300 million people worldwide celebrate Nowruz, with traditions and rituals particularly strong in the Balkans, the Black Sea and Caspian Sea regions, the Caucasus, Central and South Asia, and the middle East.

Events may include folk dance performances, special concerts, and tree planting ceremonies.

Nowruz is an ancestral festivity marking the first day of spring and the renewal of nature. It was proclaimed as an official UN observance because it promotes peace and solidarity, particularly in families. The day also focuses reconciliation and neighborliness, contributing to cultural diversity and friendship among peoples and different communities.

