World Nursing Day Marked In Peshawar
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 06:34 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) and Rehman College of Nursing (RCN) held a heartfelt celebration for World Nursing Day on Tuesday.
They honored nurses for their dedication, skill, and empathy, highlighting their crucial role in healthcare.
The ceremony served as a day to acknowledge the dedication of nurses and their potential to make a significant impact on the world.
Dr. Aurangzeb, principal of RCN, in his address emphasized the human impact of nurses and the College's commitment to supporting students financially and academically.
He announced plans for future Master's and PhD programs in the near future. Dr. Aurangzeb's voice held a clear message nurses deserve our recognition and investment.
He shared RCN's commitment to supporting their students financially and nurturing their desire to learn and grow.
A lamp-lighting ceremony and recitation of the Florence Nightingale Pledge resonated with the audience, while skits and documentaries portrayed the everyday challenges and triumphs nurses face.
Professor Dr. Shahzada Bakhtiar Zahid, Dean of RMI, acknowledged nurses as the unsung heroes of the healthcare system.
Former lawmaker Ayesha Bano, the Chief Guest, highlighted the growing respect for the profession and the potential for Pakistani nurses to address the global nursing shortage.
CEO RMI Shafique Ur Rehman commended RCN's growth and emphasized the opportunity to empower Pakistani nurses to become global healthcare leaders.
By providing high-quality education, RCN could empower its students to become not just national heroes, but global leaders in healthcare. CEO RMI concluded by reminding everyone of the countless lives saved by the hands and hearts of nurses.
He urged them to embrace the chance to further their education and take their skills to the world stage.
