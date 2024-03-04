Open Menu

World Obesity Prevention Day Highlights Alarming Global Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Today, the world marks World Obesity Prevention Day, drawing attention to the staggering rise in obesity rates worldwide.

The prevalence of obesity has reached unprecedented levels, posing significant health risks to over one billion people, according to research published in the British journal ‘The Lancet’.

A team of international scientists underscores the urgent need for changes in how obesity is addressed, as it has become a pervasive public health crisis.

Obesity not only increases the risk of life-threatening diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer but also contributes to a myriad of other health complications.

The data, sourced from 2022, reveals that approximately 88 million adults and 159 million children are affected by obesity globally.

The study sheds light on the disparities in obesity rates between countries, with factors such as age playing a significant role.

Notably, the United States ranks 10th for men and 36th for women in terms of obesity rates, while India ranks 19th for women and 21st for men, and China ranks 11th for women and 52nd for men. Dr Guha Pradeepa, co-author of the study, declared obesity a serious global problem.

"Climate change, disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and increased poverty and rising food prices are exacerbating rates of both obesity and underweight," he said.

World Obesity Prevention Day serves as a reminder of the pressing need for concerted efforts to combat obesity and promote healthier lifestyles worldwide.

