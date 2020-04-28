UrduPoint.com
World Occupational Health And Safety Day Observed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

World Occupational Health and Safety Day was observed by the Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) and National Trade Union Federation here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :World Occupational Health and Safety Day was observed by the Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) and National Trade Union Federation here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary HBWWF Zehra Khan said that safety and healthy environment for the workers be ensured at work places, especially during COVID-19 situation, said a statement.

She said labour laws should be respected and safety kits be provided to the workers in order to ensure safety of the lives of the workers.

Zehra Khan said that the workers had also called for payment of wages to them during the lockdown period and they should not be sacked from their jobs.

