World Ocean Day marked

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) To celebrate the importance of oceans in human life, protect aquatic animals and reduce marine pollution, world Oceans Day was observed across the country and all over the world on Saturday.

According to experts, about 70 per cent of the earth's surface is covered by oceans, for every second breath we take, we should be grateful to the ocean because it absorbs heat and reduces carbon dioxide and provides us with oxygen.

Experts say that 80 percent of the garbage in the sea is due to humans, due to which the temperature of the sea is increasing. The plastic components in the ocean are getting into our blood and causing diseases. According to the United Nations Environmental Program, the oceans contribute one and a half trillion Dollars to the economy annually, and new and innovative solutions are needed to deal with the increasing threats to the oceans.

Noted environmentalist Mahmood Khalid Qamar told APP that the issue of rising sea levels across the globe including climate change issues are no longer fringe subjects, adding these have evolved into a dire and imminent global crisis.

With the Earth’s average temperature steadily rising, the impacts of climate change are already apparent, he added. To a query he said we have already witnessed the increasing severity of natural disasters in the forms of recent floods in Sindh and Balochistan, including loss of human lives, species, also rising sea levels. This is why immediate climate intervention is not just a priority, but an essential requirement for human survival, Qamar added.