World Oceans Day marked

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Institute of Oceanography, Ministry of Science and Technology and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) organized a webinar to mark the World Oceans Day here on Monday.

The webinar was held under the theme of 'Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean' to highlight the significance of oceans.

The Government officials, experts, academicians, NGOs, and IUCN Staff members participated in the webinar, according to a news release here Monday.

Director General of National Institute of Oceanography Dr. Nuzhat Khan said that oceans were facing threat in the form of degradation, climate change and acidification.

The DG said that pollution had always been a problem and human being were the source of pollution.

In his remarks, Commodore (Retd.) Ali Abbas SI(M), Director, National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), appreciated IUCN's efforts towards conservation of environment and specially the efforts of Pakistan Navy towards blue economy.

He said 'It is home to a majority of the animal species on earth.' He further said that still millions of marine species need to be discovered. He counted the benefits of oceans that 90 percent of the foreign trade took place through seas and oceans.

IUCN Country Representative Mahmood Akhtar Cheema emphasized upon developing partnerships to achievement the Sustainable Development Goals in isolation.

He said that under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) there were also opportunities that needed to be explored.