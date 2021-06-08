World Oceans Day observed in Gwadar

National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) and Pakistan Fisher folk Forum (PFF) on Tuesday celebrated World Oceans Day in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) and Pakistan Fisher folk Forum (PFF) on Tuesday celebrated World Oceans Day in Gwadar.

NRSP's Abdul Rauf Baloch, Fisherfolk Forum Gwadar Iqbal Wadoo, Mustafa Ramzan while addressing the ceremony said that World Oceans Day is celebrated all over the world on June 8, and purpose of this day was to mark the importance of water in human life, protection of aquatic animals and reduction of marine pollution.

The speakers said Marine pollution was serious not only for coastal humans but also for marine flora and fauna adding that on this day, various ceremonies were held in the countries around the world to urge people to keep the seas clean.

This day was first observed in 1992, it has been given a theme every year since 2009, while the first theme was "R Ocean, R, Responsibility". Last year its theme was "Gender and Oceans".

This year the theme of the day was "Innovation for Sustainable Oceans", they maintained.

They said the important thing was that most of the young people associated with this day are those who go to the beaches of their respective areas on June 8 to clean them and they send a message to the people not to litter on the beaches.

An awareness walk was held at the beach at the end of the ceremony.

According to a United Nations report, 40% of the world's population is connected to the seas and coasts and inhabited in areas up to 100 kilometers.

Experts said that the oceans were the heart and lungs of our planet, producing 40% of the fresh water and 75% of the oxygen used on Earth, which makes it easier for us to breathe, they noted adding that on this occasion, the environment of the oceans is very important for man and his survival.