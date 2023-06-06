UrduPoint.com

World Oceans Day To Be Marked On June 8

June 06, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :World Oceans Day will be marked on June 8(Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of the crucial role the sea plays as sources of food, oxygen and medicine.

Theme of this year "Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing"it was officially recognized by the United Nations (UN) in 2008 and is observed on June 8.

Numerous events are held around the world to mark World Oceans Day. One of the organizing bodies, the Ocean Project, counted more than 300 events in 45 countries in 2010. These included photo contests, fossil hunting walks, demonstrations, and concerts. Different themes are assigned to every World Oceans Day. In 2012, the theme is "Youth: The Next Wave for Change."In the past few decades, the threats from pollution, overfishing and other forms of exploitation to marine habitats have increased dramatically.

More Stories From Pakistan

