UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Oceans Day To Be Marked On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

World Oceans Day to be marked on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :World Oceans Day would be marked on June 8 (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of the crucial role the sea plays as sources of food, oxygen and medicine.

It was officially recognized by the United Nations (UN) in 2008 and was observed on June 8 each year.

The world's oceans need our protection.

Numerous events would be organized around the world to mark World Oceans Day. One of the organizing bodies, the Ocean Project, counted more than 300 events in 45 countries in 2010.

These included photo contests, fossil hunting walks, demonstrations, and concerts. Different themes are assigned to every World Oceans Day. In 2012, the theme is "Youth: The Next Wave for Change." The world's oceans play a key role for life on Earth. According to the UN, they were "the lungs of our planet, providing most of the oxygen we breathe, [as well as] a major source of food and medicines and a critical part of the biosphere."In the past few decades, the threats from pollution, overfishing and other forms of exploitation to marine habitats have increased dramatically.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations June From

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

18 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

19 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

19 minutes ago

Rs. 700 million earmarked for latest highway in AJ ..

35 seconds ago

Trilateral FMs Dialogue becomes important platform ..

37 seconds ago

IMF hails Pakistan's economic policies: Senator Fa ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.