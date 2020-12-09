UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World On Track For 3C Temperature Rise By 2100 Despite Covid Emissions Dip: Report

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:10 PM

World on track for 3C temperature rise by 2100 despite Covid emissions dip: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Earth remains on course to warm beyond 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century despite a dip in greenhouse gas emissions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new report published on Wednesday by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) found this year's 7-percent fall in carbon pollution would have "negligible impact" on warming without a broad and rapid shift away from fossil fuels, Al-Jazeera reported.

The Emissions Gap report analyses the gap between action required under the Paris Agreement on climate change and the emissions cuts currently planned by countries.

The report found that a "green recovery" from the pandemic, in which emerging net-zero pledges are accelerated, could shave 25 percent off emissions by 2030.

This would bring the world closer to levels required to limit warming to 2C (3.6F), as stipulated under Paris.

With just over 1C (1.8F) of warming since pre-industrial times, Earth is already experiencing stronger and more frequent droughts, wildfires and super-storms rendered deadlier by rising seas.

"The year 2020 is on course to be one of the warmest on record, while wildfires, storms and droughts continue to wreak havoc," said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

She said Wednesday's report showed that a green pandemic recovery "can take a huge slice out of greenhouse gas emissions and help slow climate change".

UNEP said last year that emissions must fall 7.6 percent annually through 2030 in order to keep the more ambitious Paris temperature goal of 1.5C (2.7F) in play.

While 2020 is likely to see emissions fall broadly in line with that figure, it took an unprecedented slowdown in industry, travel and manufacturing to achieve.

Experts that a rebound in carbon emissions is nearly inevitable in 2021. Last week, the UN said countries planned to increase fossil fuel production by two percent each year this decade.

To limit warming to 1.5C (2.7F), it said oil, gas and coal production instead must fall six percent each year.

Wednesday's assessment found that emissions in 2019, a year scientists still hope will represent a peak in annual carbon pollution, stood at 59.1 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent.

This represents a 2.6-percent increase compared with 2018, largely driven by an increase in forest fires, UNEP said.

It said reduced travel, industrial activity and electrical generation due to the pandemic would see emissions fall 7 percent compared with last year.

Related Topics

Century World United Nations Oil Paris Gas 2018 2019 2020 From Agreement Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens House of Wisdom, a futuristic ..

8 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues legislations aimed at e ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours winners of Al Furdah Datatho ..

1 hour ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

2 hours ago

DLD launches 4 categories of ‘Prestige’ e-card ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.