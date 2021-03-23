UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Optometry Day Celebrated To Mark Optometry As Profession

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 08:46 PM

World Optometry Day celebrated to mark optometry as profession

The World Optometry Day was celebrated on Tuesday as a symbol of celebrating optometry as a profession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The World Optometry Day was celebrated on Tuesday as a symbol of celebrating optometry as a profession.

According to details, different eye health organizations and pioneers arranged various activities, events and gatherings in order to create awareness about the role optometrists playing for helping people with eye problems and eye care.

Representatives of optometrist society said that we should take care for prevention of precious gift eye sight. They further said that dedicated medical professionals that are in charge of caring for our eyes.

We try to show our appreciation to our optometrists every day, but on March 23rd the day is dedicated to them as World Optometry Day.

Related Topics

World Turkish Lira March

Recent Stories

514 shopping malls, schools sealed over SOPs viola ..

4 minutes ago

Nation not budge from sacrifices for Pakistan's se ..

4 minutes ago

Attack on US Military Base in Eastern Syria Leads ..

4 minutes ago

NATO to Integrate Climate Change Issues Into Missi ..

8 minutes ago

GB people mark Pakistan Day with zeal, fervour

8 minutes ago

DSDCC approves construction of 10 roads

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.