World Optometry Day celebrated to mark optometry as profession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The World Optometry Day was celebrated on Tuesday as a symbol of celebrating optometry as a profession.

According to details, different eye health organizations and pioneers arranged various activities, events and gatherings in order to create awareness about the role optometrists playing for helping people with eye problems and eye care.

Representatives of optometrist society said that we should take care for prevention of precious gift eye sight. They further said that dedicated medical professionals that are in charge of caring for our eyes.

We try to show our appreciation to our optometrists every day, but on March 23rd the day is dedicated to them as World Optometry Day.