World Oral Health Day Celebrated In Khairpur

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

World Oral Health Day celebrated in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :World Oral Health Day was celebrated by Khairpur Medical College Teaching Hospitals, Khairpur with aim to raise awareness about the importance of oral hygiene.

MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah, Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr Aijaz Samo and his team celebrated the day.

MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah said the World Oral Health Day is observed annually to raise global awareness of the issues around oral health and the importance of oral hygiene. She lauded efforts of MS,Dr Aijaz Samo to mark such important event.

Speaking the occasion, Dr Samo said that a healthy mouth leads to a healthy body.

He explained the impact of oral health on overall health and the role of a balanced diet in maintaining a good health and hygiene.

He also summarised the harmful effects of tobacco on oral health and overall health.

On the occasion, oral health care awareness and screening were conducted for children where they were taught about brushing techniques and other oral hygiene instructions.

