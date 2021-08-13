World Organ Donation Day observed at SIUT

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) observed World Organ Donation day on Friday as it was observed every year on the August 13th.

It aimed to spread mass awareness about the importance of organ donation and to motivate and encourage members of the society for donating organs to save precious lives, said a news release.

The medical experts of SIUT highlighted the alarming figure of deaths due to organ failure and said more than 150,000 people died each year due to End Stage Organ Failure in the country. This figure included 40,000 patients of kidney failure, 70,000 of liver and 15,000 of heart.

The main reason for death in majority of these patients is non-availability of organs.

The speakers explained that the process of organ donation involved retrieval of organs like heart, liver, kidneys, intestines, lungs, and pancreas, and transplanting them into patients whose organs have failed and they need transplant for their survival.

They said there is no definite age limit for anyone to become an organ donor but it is only possible for someone to become an organ donor once the donor dies on a ventilator in a hospital.

In case of natural death, tissues like cornea, heart valves, bone and skin can be donated.

The experts highlighted the fact that so far 10,383 persons have pledged to be deceased organ donors by a registration with the Transplant Society of Pakistan (TSP) (website www.tx-society-pk.org and UAN: 111-429-284).

Till now Pakistan has had 5 deceased donor's organs namely Naveed Anwar, Shamim Bano, Prof. Razzak Memon, Imran Shah and Arsalan. Whereas corneal donor includes renowned social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi, Aban Jamal. Both of them were kidney failure patients but were passionate enough to donate their corneas after their death so someone could see in their life.

The experts who talked on this occasion stressed a consistent approach towards the awareness of deceased organ donation in the society so that these lives could be saved. Religious leaders relate organ donation to the Holy Quran, (Surah Al- Maida) "If someone saves a life, it shall be as though he had saved the lives of all mankind".

The speakers included Dr. Murli Dhar, Dr. Sadia Nishat and Dr. Farina Hanif and others.