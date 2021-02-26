UrduPoint.com
'World Pangolin Day 2021' Celebrated At Arid Agriculture University

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 11:27 PM

Department of Wildlife Management, PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi in the collaboration of World Wildlife Fund (WWF-Pakistan) was celebrated World Pangolin Day 2021 on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ):Department of Wildlife Management, PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi in the collaboration of World Wildlife Fund (WWF-Pakistan) was celebrated World Pangolin Day 2021 on Friday.

The speakers on the occasion highlighted the situation of huge volume international trade of the pangolins for their scales across the world and emphasized on conserving all eight pangolin species of Africa and Asia including Indian pangolin from Pakistan, said a press release.

They also appreciated the efforts of Researchers from the Department of Wildlife Management PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi and WWF-Pakistan in conserving Indian pangolin in Pakistan.

Secretary Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Abdul Haye Agha briefed the audience about the efforts of IWMB in conserving the Wildlife species of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) including Indian pangolin.

Rab Nawaz, Senior Director Program WWF-Pakistan shared his thoughts about the situation and status of different Wildlife species of Pakistan, and the efforts of WWF Pakistan to conserve them, including the Indian pangolin.

He also emphasized increasing the collaborative efforts of different organizations with Academia for effective conservation and Management of different Wildlife Species in the country.

The Vice Chancellor of PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Prof Dr Qamar-Uz-Zaman was the chief guest at the occasion.

