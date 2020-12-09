World parliamentarians urged to highlight Kashmir dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday urged the world parliamentarians to play active role in highlighting Kashmir issue at the global fora.

In a tweet, Afridi called for immediate lifting of communication blackout, release of political prisoners and end to state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.