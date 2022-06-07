UrduPoint.com

World Partners Oppression Against Kashmiris Amid Silence Over Indian Army's Atrocities: Sherry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 03:20 PM

World partners oppression against Kashmiris amid silence over Indian Army's atrocities: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said the world community was becoming a partner in oppression against Kashmiris by leaving the Indian Army unrestrained in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She in her condemnation message over Indian Army's unbridled human rights violations and barbarism in IIOJK lambasted the global community for keeping lull over mass atrocities of Indian occupant forces.

"Why is the world silent against Indian barbarism and state-sponsored terrorism?" Sherry Rehman queried, adding, "The criminal silence of the world over the genocide of young Kashmiris should end now".

Sherry said, " the occupying Indian forces have martyred three Kashmiri youth in the name of so-called operation in last 24 hours".

She added that the occupying Indian Army continued siege and fake operations in different areas of the occupied valley.

The minister underlined that the Indian occupying forces did not even give the bodies of martyrs to their families. "International human rights organisations should raise their voices against the state-sponsored atrocities and oppression in IIOJK", she added.

