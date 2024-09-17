Open Menu

World Patient Safety Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2024 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Like other parts of the globe, World Patient Safety Day was also observed in Pakistan on Tuesday to create awareness about the importance of the day.

Various activities were organized across the country to raise public awareness and foster collaboration between patients, health workers, policymakers and health care leaders to improve patient safety.

This year the theme is “Improving diagnosis for patient safety” with the slogan “Get it right, make it safe!”, highlighting the critical importance of correct and timely diagnosis in ensuring patient safety and improving health outcomes.

A diagnosis identifies a patient’s health problem, and is a key to accessing the care and treatment they need. A diagnostic error is the failure to establish a correct and timely explanation of a patient’s health problem, which can include delayed, incorrect, or missed diagnoses, or a failure to communicate that explanation to the patient.

Diagnostic safety can be significantly improved by addressing the systems-based issues and cognitive factors that can lead to diagnostic errors.

Systemic factors are organizational vulnerabilities that predispose to diagnostic errors, including communication failures between health workers or health workers and patients, heavy workloads, and ineffective teamwork. Cognitive factors involve clinician training and experience as well as predisposition to biases, fatigue and stress.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), it will continue to work with all stakeholders to prioritize diagnostic safety and adopt a multifaceted approach to strengthen systems, design safe diagnostic pathways, support health workers in making correct decisions, and engage patients throughout the entire diagnostic process.

