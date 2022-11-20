'World Peace Conference' in March to sort out climate change, faith-based issues: Ashrafi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Sunday said a 'World Peace Conference' would be organized in March next year to sort out the climate change and faith-based issues in the Federal capital.

Ashrafi who is recently re-elected Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC)'s chairman in an exclusive talk with APP, said Imam-e-Kaaba, Sheikh Al-Azhar, Pope Francis, Bishop of Canterbury and Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary General Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa would be invited in the moot.

He said the presence of these world-renowned faith-based leaders on one platform would give a positive message and help resolve the common issues being confronted by humanity for so long.

He further informed that 'Pakistan Stability Conferences' and other seminars would be held to promote interfaith and intersect harmony across the country.

Keeping in view the current situation, Ashrafi said political and religious parties should adopt an attitude of understanding and harmony for the economic stability in the country, and continue efforts for the elimination of interest-based economic systems, extremism, and terrorism.

He proposed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to start meaningful dialogues with the government and return in the parliament. "Reforms in the justice and electoral systems are essential to bring Pakistan at par with advanced countries," he maintained.

He said malicious campaign against the Pakistan's security forces and officials should be stopped immediately, adding that the new army chief would be appointed in accordance with the Constitution and law.

He was of the view that in the case of senior journalist Arshad Sharif's murder, attack on Imran Khan, and alleged illicit video-tape incident of Senator Azam Swati, "blaming the national security forces without any investigation and evidence was not right".

Ashrafi also urged the Supreme Court to constitute a judicial inquiry commission in the following cases as requested by the prime minister on immediate basis.

He informed that a committee was also constituted to liaison with the international organizations and religious leaders expressing agreement with the declaration of conferences called by Darul Ifta on climate change challenges.

He said the PUC strongly supported the establishment of R20 by the MWL and efforts on interfaith and intersect dialogue on peace and global issues.

He also decided to cooperate with the International Interfaith Harmony Council to play a more effective and vibrant role with regard to interfaith and intersect harmony, minorities, women's issues, and their respective rights.

He said all religious scholars should also play their role on the issues of climate change and other increasing issues including poverty in the world.