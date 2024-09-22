World Peace Day Observed
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Like other parts of the world the country observed world peace Day here on Saturday. The theme of this year was " Declaration and Programme of actions and culture of peace.
The International Day of Peace has always been a time to lay down weapons and observe cease-fires. But it now must also be a time for people to see each other’s humanity. Our survival as a global community depends on that.
In that declaration, the United Nations’ most inclusive body recognized that peace “not only is the absence of conflict, but also requires a positive, dynamic participatory process where dialogue is encouraged and conflicts are solved in a spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation.”
In a world with rising geopolitical tensions and protracted conflicts, there has never been a better time to remember how the UN General Assembly came together in 1999 to lay out the values needed for a culture of peace.
These include: respect for life, human rights and fundamental freedoms; the promotion of non-violence through education, dialogue and cooperation; commitment to peaceful settlement of conflicts; and adherence to freedom, justice, democracy, tolerance, solidarity, cooperation, pluralism, cultural diversity, dialogue and understanding at all levels of society and among nations.
The Constitution of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) starts with the notion that “wars begin in the minds of men so it is in the minds of men that the defences of peace must be constructed”.
It is this notion that framed the theme and logo of this year’s observance of the International Day of Peace. The ideas of peace, the culture of peace, need to be cultivated in the minds of children and communities through formal and informal education, across countries and generations.
