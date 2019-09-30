World Peace Day observed in Shah Abdul Latif University

(@imziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Institute of International Relations of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur observed World Peace Day at the university on Monday.

A Peace walk was held in which students and faculty members took part.

The walk was led by Director International Relations Professor Dr. Amir Ahmed Khuhro.

The participating students walked from their Institute to the administration Block, where Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Yousuf Khushk addressed to the participants and shed light on the significance of the day.

They on the occasion also released pigeons in the air as a sign of Peace.