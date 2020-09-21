World Peace Day rally held in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) : Sep 21 (APP):People from different walks of life held a rally in Hattiyaan Bala town of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Monday to mark the International Day for Peace under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights titled "Justice, Independence, Peace Rally".

Rally was led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mushtaq ul Islam, Divisional President Jamiat Ulma e islam Maulana Muhammad Altaf Siddique, Shaukat Javed Mir (PPP AJK) Maulana Muhammad Abdullah (JI AJK), Muhammad Fareed Khan (PMLN AJK), Zeeshan Haider (PTI AJK), Qari Ateeq Ahmed Danish, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri and others.

The participants were holding banners and placards stated anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Speakers on the occasion said that the world was celebrating World Peace Day while around 1 million Indian armed forces have illegally Occupied the internationally-acknowledged disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

They stated that Kashmiri young people were being killed by Indian forces and they were not answerable to any justice platform.

Speakers reiterated that there was no peace in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Indian armed forces were engaged in increasing unrest in the disputed territory.

People voiced that Indian armed forces deliberately target civilian population on Ceasefire Line (CFL) which was a clear testimony of peace sabotage.

"Under such deteriorating situation in IIOJK, the celebration of Peace is a question mark" speakers added.

They maintained that the existence of Indian armed forces in IOK was a permanent threat to peace in the region.

It was the responsibility of UN members state to play their role on Kashmir issue.

They demanded United Nations and other peace building organisations to take notice of existence of immense armed forces in disputed territory.

They also demanded that UN must fulfill its obligation on Kashmir issue as the resistance movement in IOK was legitimate according to UN resolutions.