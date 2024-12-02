Open Menu

World Peace Jirga Delegation Discusses Peace Promotion With Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Commissioner Maryam Khan has said that peace is inevitable for strengthening the economy.

She stated this during a meeting with a delegation of the World Peace Jirga at her office. The meeting highlighted the importance of peace and paid tribute to the Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement agencies for their efforts. The Chairman of the World Peace Jirga Program, Raiat Ullah Khan, popularly known as Khan Baba, and Country Head Saadia Khan, known as Khan Bibi, were present at the meeting.

Khan Baba shared that committees were being formed at the provincial and divisional levels under the World Peace Jirga Program. "Lists of 10 men and 5 women from each district are being prepared to strengthen peace efforts," he added.

He stressed that the nation's development and prosperity depend on maintaining peace and urged unity to counter anti-state elements and reduce growing unrest. He also announced the formation of a Women’s Jirga, stating that empowering women is a top priority, as their progress guarantees the country's future.

Khan Bibi highlighted the vital role of organizations working for peace and called for collective efforts to enhance harmony and stability. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu, Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Director Information lram Saleemi, Assistant Commissioner General Hafiz Khursheed, and representatives from various segments of society.

