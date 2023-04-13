UrduPoint.com

World Peace Linked To Settlement Of Kashmir, Palestine Disputes: GA Gulzar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, has said that Kashmir and Palestine are two burning issues faced by the Muslim Ummah for over seven decades and permanent peace cannot be established in the world without resolving them as per the UN resolutions and wishes of the people of these regions.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the Muslim Ummah has to play a leading role and main responsibility in the resolution of these two long-pending disputes.

He urged the Kashmiris to observe the last Friday of Ramazan as the Kashmir Day and Quds Day and renew their pledge to continue the struggle and efforts till liberation of Kashmir from Hindutva and Palestine from Zionist terrorist states. He asked them to hold anti-India and anti-Israel protest demonstrations and rallies and offer special prayers for liberation of the two regions from the foreign occupations.

He also appealed to the Muslims all over the world to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian and Kashmiri Muslims whose land has been usurped by Zionist and Hindutva aggressors and occupants through military might.

APHC Vice Chairman maintained that there is a lot of similarity in Indian and Israeli colonial and tyrannical policies and their nexus is dangerous for the peace and stability of the world.

"These two racist states are engaged in systematic genocide of Muslims to change the demography of Muslim dominated regions. They use brutal torture, economic exploitation and destruction of Muslims-owned property as tools to punish people and intimidate them. Both these imperialist powers are hell bent to uproot and annihilate Muslims, grab their land, deprive them of their culture, identity basic rights, properties, settle non-local Hindus, Jews and convert Muslims into minorities," he said.

"Hindutva and Zionist states have declared wars against Muslims, and they use military might, dreaded probe agencies and all institutions and resources to uproot, banish and wipe out the Muslims. This critical situation demands unity among the Muslims as they face threat to their existence," he added.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar appealed to the Muslims of the world to come forward and launch a joint struggle to free the Muslim occupied lands from the unholy alliance of Hindutva and Zionist colonialists. He called upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take practical steps to save the Kashmiri and Palestinian Muslims. He also urged the UN to resolve Kashmir and Palestinian issues by implementing its relevant resolutions and restore its credibility.

