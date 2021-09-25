World Pharmacist Day observed at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :An event was organized at the Department of Pharmacy in connection with World Pharmacist Day 2021,on Saturday.

On the occasion, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that the International Pharmaceutical Foundation was established on this day in the year 1912.

The purpose of this day is to highlight the important place of pharmacists in society. Assistant Professor Dr Qamar ul Zaman said that the theme of Pharmacist Day in the year 2021 is Pharmacy is a trusted companion of our health.

A large number of pharmacy teachers and students were present on the occasion. He said that the role of the pharmacist as a professional in the field of health is commendable. The whole society is grateful to the people associated with the pharmacy for a healthy and prosperous life.

This year the day was observed under the theme of "Pharmacy: Always Trusted For Your Health".