UrduPoint.com

World Pharmacist Day Observed At Islamia University

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

World Pharmacist Day observed at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :An event was organized at the Department of Pharmacy in connection with World Pharmacist Day 2021,on Saturday.

On the occasion, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that the International Pharmaceutical Foundation was established on this day in the year 1912.

The purpose of this day is to highlight the important place of pharmacists in society. Assistant Professor Dr Qamar ul Zaman said that the theme of Pharmacist Day in the year 2021 is Pharmacy is a trusted companion of our health.

A large number of pharmacy teachers and students were present on the occasion. He said that the role of the pharmacist as a professional in the field of health is commendable. The whole society is grateful to the people associated with the pharmacy for a healthy and prosperous life.

This year the day was observed under the theme of "Pharmacy: Always Trusted For Your Health".

Related Topics

World Event

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

6 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

6 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

6 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

6 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

6 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.