ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :World Pharmacists' Day marked on September 25 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan to pay tribute to pharmacists for their contribution to improve health system.

This year's theme, developed by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), was "Pharmacy: Always trusted for your health".

The theme was chosen to highlight the importance of trust in healthcare and the practice of pharmacy across diverse clinical settings.

According to the International Pharmaceutical Federation, "Trust is a central part of all human relationships and a fundamental element of social capital.

Trust is also essential to health care: there is a significant association between trust in healthcare professionals and health outcomes for patients", they said.

World Pharmacists Day was first introduced in 2009 by the International Pharmaceutical Federation council in Istanbul. This is the 11th year of observingthe annual Pharmacists Day across the world.

The purpose of the annual Pharmacists Day was to encourage activities that promote and advocate for the role of the pharmacist in improving health in every corner of the world.