World Pharmacists Day to be observed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Like others parts of the globe, World Pharmacists Day will also be observed in Pakistan on Friday with theme "Transforming global health".

Various activities have been planned in various cities to mark the World Pharmacists Day which is observed every year on September 25.

"The purpose of the day is to draw attention to pharmacies and the positive benefits they offer when it comes to health," President Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) Islamabad Ghulam Farid Khan and General Secretary Shifa Khan said in a message on the occasion of World Pharmacists Day.

"We thank you, the pharmacists, for your dedicated services to humanity through dispensing medicines and delivering pharmacy care services to patients to ensure rational and safe use of drugs, particularly of antimicrobial to obtain best health outcomes and also educating the public during this pandemic." Farid Khan said "Pharmacists' roll in COVID-19 pandemic as a frontline member of health care team was remarkable, who worked without any fear to serve the patients to ensure provision and availability of medicines for them." He paid tributes to those pharmacists who lost their lives due to COVID-19. "We will strive our best to contribute in national health system by maximizing the scope of pharmacist as per global standards." "We aim to show how pharmacists contribute to a world where everyone benefits from access to safe, effective, quality and affordable medicines and health technologies, as well as from pharmaceutical care services," said International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) President Dominique Jordan.

He said that the aim of World Pharmacists Day, which was implemented at the FIP Council 2009 in Istanbul, is to encourage activities that promote and advocate the role of the pharmacist in improving health in all corners of the world.

Pharmacists are the reason people get the best benefit from medicine. They use their experience, knowledge and expertise to make the medical world a better place for everyone. In addition, they enable people to obtain medicines, give people advice on how to take them correctly, and so on.

The founder of World Pharmacists Day, the FIP is the global body representing pharmacy, pharmaceutical sciences, and pharmaceutical education.

Through their 144 national organizations, academic institutional members and individual members, they represent millions of pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists and pharmaceutical educators around the world. FIP is a non-governmental organization with its head office in the Netherlands.

The organization announces a different theme every year so that associations and individuals in the pharmaceutical industry can organize national campaigns or local projects to showcase their outstanding work in helping improve the health of people around the world.

This can include holding lectures, holding exhibitions or organizing activity days for adults and children to showcase the many ways the pharmacy can help them.