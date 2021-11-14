UrduPoint.com

World Philosophy Day To Be Marked On Nov 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 12:10 PM

World Philosophy Day to be marked on Nov 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :World Philosophy Day will be marked on November 18 across the globe including Pakistan to honor philosophical reflections around the world.

It is a day for people to share thoughts, openly explore and discuss new ideas and inspire public debate or discussion on society's challenges.

World Philosophy Day is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) initiative that draws people around the world to engage in shared reflection on contemporary issues. Various events and activities include: Philosophical dialogues, debates, lectures, and meetings involving renowned philosophers.

International conferences on philosophical topics such as the connection between philosophy, education and culture.

Philosophy has opened the door for new concepts and innovative ideas, laying the foundations of critical thinking, independence and creativity across cultures for many centuries. UNESCO introduced World Philosophy Day in 2002 to honor philosophical reflections throughout the world by opening spaces and encouraging people to share their philosophical heritage, opening their minds to new ideas, and inspire public debate on society's challenges.

