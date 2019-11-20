World Philosophy Day to be marked tomorrow

Like other parts of the globe, World Philosophy Day will be observed on Nov 21 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to honour philosophical reflections around the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Philosophy Day will be observed on Nov 21 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to honour philosophical reflections around the world.

It is a day for people to share thoughts, openly explore and discuss new ideas and inspire public debate or discussion on society's challenges.

Philosophers such as Socrates have contributed to modern thinking in society.

World Philosophy Day is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) initiative that draws people around the world to engage in shared reflection on contemporary issues. Various events and activities including philosophical dialogues, debates, lectures and meetings involving renowned philosophers.

International conferences on philosophical topics such as the connection between philosophy, education and culture.

Exhibitions and philosophy book fairs. Philosophy cafes. Different organizations, community groups and government agencies in many countries, including (but not exclusive to) Chile, France, Morocco, the Philippines, and Turkey, have participated in actively promoting World Philosophy Day.

Philosophy has opened the door for new concepts and innovative ideas, laying the foundations of critical thinking, independence and creativity across cultures for many centuries.

UNESCO introduced World Philosophy Day in 2002 to honour philosophical reflections throughout the world by opening spaces and encouraging people to share their philosophical heritage, opening their minds to new ideas, and inspire public debate on society's challenges.

UNESCO's Director-General Ko�chiro Matsuura gave a public message about World Philosophy Day in 2004 to highlight the day's meaning and importance. He said that philosophy gave the conceptual grounding to the principles and values that shaped the possibility of world peace � democracy, human rights, justice and equality. Reflection on contemporary society's unsolved problems and unanswered questions was always at the heart of philosophical analysis and thinking.

