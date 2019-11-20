UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Philosophy Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:35 PM

World Philosophy Day to be marked tomorrow

Like other parts of the globe, World Philosophy Day will be observed on Nov 21 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to honour philosophical reflections around the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Philosophy Day will be observed on Nov 21 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to honour philosophical reflections around the world.

It is a day for people to share thoughts, openly explore and discuss new ideas and inspire public debate or discussion on society's challenges.

Philosophers such as Socrates have contributed to modern thinking in society.

World Philosophy Day is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) initiative that draws people around the world to engage in shared reflection on contemporary issues. Various events and activities including philosophical dialogues, debates, lectures and meetings involving renowned philosophers.

International conferences on philosophical topics such as the connection between philosophy, education and culture.

Exhibitions and philosophy book fairs. Philosophy cafes. Different organizations, community groups and government agencies in many countries, including (but not exclusive to) Chile, France, Morocco, the Philippines, and Turkey, have participated in actively promoting World Philosophy Day.

Philosophy has opened the door for new concepts and innovative ideas, laying the foundations of critical thinking, independence and creativity across cultures for many centuries.

UNESCO introduced World Philosophy Day in 2002 to honour philosophical reflections throughout the world by opening spaces and encouraging people to share their philosophical heritage, opening their minds to new ideas, and inspire public debate on society's challenges.

UNESCO's Director-General Ko�chiro Matsuura gave a public message about World Philosophy Day in 2004 to highlight the day's meaning and importance. He said that philosophy gave the conceptual grounding to the principles and values that shaped the possibility of world peace � democracy, human rights, justice and equality. Reflection on contemporary society's unsolved problems and unanswered questions was always at the heart of philosophical analysis and thinking.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Education Turkey Democracy France Independence Chile Philippines Morocco Government Share

Recent Stories

Sanad, Emirates Airlines sign MoU during Dubai Air ..

11 minutes ago

UN chief calls for green, clean development in Afr ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says to Fo ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.51 a barrel T ..

26 minutes ago

China releases 30-meter-resolution global forest c ..

15 minutes ago

S.Korea urges Japan to take measures for resolving ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.