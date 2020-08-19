UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Photography Day Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

World Photography Day observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Like other parts of the globe, Faisalabad Photo Journalists Association (FPJA) here on Wednesday observed the World Photography Day.

Speaking at a function to mark the day at Faisalabad Press Club, President FPJA Muhammad Tahir said the World Photography Day was a day to pay homage to photo journalists who take snaps by putting their lives at risk.

This day originates from the invention of daguerreotype photo process system, developed by Louis Daguerre.

He said that International Photographic Council, a non-governmental organization of the United Nations observes the 'World Photography Day' every year in Pakistan where all photojournalists play vital role in celebration and convey the message of "Peace through Photography".

He said that a picture had worth of thousand words and there was absolutely nothing that could prove this wrong. No amount of words can describe a thing as beautifully as a picture can, he said and added that to celebrate the beauty and art, August 19 was observed as the World Photography Day.

He said that Pakistan was a talent hub of several expert and amateur photographers, who put up their lives at risk to capture breathtaking clicks.

He said that when the camera came, the work became a little easier.

The cameras that were there in the beginning were called 'soulful' cameras.

The people sitting in front of it may have given it this name after waiting for a long time, FPJA President added.

FPJA Vice President Tasawar Abbas said that World Photography Day aims to promote the art of photography. He said that photography was not only an art but also an integral part of journalism. The captivating and beautiful scenes captured in the eye of camera increase the worth of newspapers and magazines.

The World Photography Day was a platform for all photographers who want to start their art regularly and they should avail from this opportunity atmaximum extent, he added.

A cake was cut to mark the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World United Nations Hub May August All From

Recent Stories

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

57 minutes ago

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

1 hour ago

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.