World Photography Day observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Like other parts of the globe, Faisalabad Photo Journalists Association (FPJA) here on Wednesday observed the World Photography Day.

Speaking at a function to mark the day at Faisalabad Press Club, President FPJA Muhammad Tahir said the World Photography Day was a day to pay homage to photo journalists who take snaps by putting their lives at risk.

This day originates from the invention of daguerreotype photo process system, developed by Louis Daguerre.

He said that International Photographic Council, a non-governmental organization of the United Nations observes the 'World Photography Day' every year in Pakistan where all photojournalists play vital role in celebration and convey the message of "Peace through Photography".

He said that a picture had worth of thousand words and there was absolutely nothing that could prove this wrong. No amount of words can describe a thing as beautifully as a picture can, he said and added that to celebrate the beauty and art, August 19 was observed as the World Photography Day.

He said that Pakistan was a talent hub of several expert and amateur photographers, who put up their lives at risk to capture breathtaking clicks.

He said that when the camera came, the work became a little easier.

The cameras that were there in the beginning were called 'soulful' cameras.

The people sitting in front of it may have given it this name after waiting for a long time, FPJA President added.

FPJA Vice President Tasawar Abbas said that World Photography Day aims to promote the art of photography. He said that photography was not only an art but also an integral part of journalism. The captivating and beautiful scenes captured in the eye of camera increase the worth of newspapers and magazines.

The World Photography Day was a platform for all photographers who want to start their art regularly and they should avail from this opportunity atmaximum extent, he added.

A cake was cut to mark the day.