World Physiotherapy Day held in KMU; Mushtaq Ghani marks services of physiotherapists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here Thursday urged young generation to get skills in different medical services for creating employment opportunities for unemployed of the society.

He was addressing as a chief guest in a ceremony in connection to observe World Physiotherapy Day that was arranged by Khyber Medical University (KMU).

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani said that importance of physiotherapy could not be undermined as it is one of the significant part of medical sciences.

He said the work of physiotherapists was related to sports injuries, recovery after surgeries and management of various conditions, like chronic pain, neurological and respiratory disorders.

Vice Chancellor, KMU, Prof Dr Ziaul Haq while addressing the event said that an important field of physiotherapy was not given due importance in the past, however, the period of physiotherapy degree has been extended from three years to five years.

He said the importance of this valuable sector has been increased with each passing day and our major challenge is to further improve its standard and impart students with contemporary techniques of rehabilitation and recuperation.

Pro Ziaul Haq said that KMU was the first university of the country where a PhD program in physiotherapy would be offered in near future.

Earlier, Speaker PA Mushtaq Ghani planted a sapling on the varsity premises. The ceremony besides other was attended by former VC KMU Dr Mohammad Hafeez, Registrar Pro Dr Mohammad Saleem Gandapur, Dean Allied Health Sciences Pro Dr Haider Darain, Director IPMR Dr Irfanullah, heads of different physiotherapy institutes, faculty and large number of students.