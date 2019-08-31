UrduPoint.com
World Playing Role Of Silent Spectator In Kashmir: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 08:25 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the Indian government was violating the international laws in the occupied Kashmir but the international community was playing the role of a silent spectator there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the Indian government was violating the international laws in the occupied Kashmir but the international community was playing the role of a silent spectator there.

He said that the Narendra Modi government had deprived Kashmiris of their basic needs of life for the last many weeks.

The CM said that Indian state terrorism in Kashmir had crossed all limits and continuous curfew and lockdown was increasing sufferings of people in the occupied Valley.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the Indian government must be aware of the fact that its agenda of genocide of Muslims in held Kashmir would prove devastating for the whole region.

He said that India could not suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris.

